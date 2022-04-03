Twitter
Standex International Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Standex International Corporati with ticker code (SXI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142 and 125 and has a mean target at 135.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The 50 day MA is 103.86 and the 200 day MA is 102.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,258m. Company Website: https://www.standex.com

The potential market cap would be $1,703m based on the market concensus.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, and custom electronics sensors; and current sense and advanced planar transformer technologies, value added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, as well as custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency applications. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for various industries. The Scientific segment offers temperature controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders. Standex International Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

