Standard Motor Products – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Standard Motor Products found using ticker (SMP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 53.33. Now with the previous closing price of 47.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 46.35 and the 200 day moving average is 42.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,049m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smpcorp.com

Standard Motor Products manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment’s products include electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, variable valve timing components, safety-related components, tire pressure monitoring sensors and park assist sensors, and other engine management components. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn