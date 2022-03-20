Standard Motor Products – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

Standard Motor Products found using ticker (SMP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 59.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The day 50 moving average is 47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,013m. Find out more information at: https://www.smpcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,326m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Standard Motor Products manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. This segment’s products lude electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, fuel injectors, anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. This segment also provides air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch and hose assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, and original equipment service part operations and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.