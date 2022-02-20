Standard Motor Products – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Standard Motor Products with ticker code (SMP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 56 and has a mean target at 59.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.81. The company has a market cap of $1,055m. Visit the company website at: https://www.smpcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,314m based on the market concensus.

Standard Motor Products manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment’s products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.