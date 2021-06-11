STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN ORD with EPIC code (LON:SLA) now have 16 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £5.18 and £2.6 with a mean TP of £3.80. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day MA is £2.73 while the 200 day moving average is £2.91. The market cap for the company is £6b. Company Website: http://www.standardlifeaberdeen.com

Standard Life Aberdeen provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.