Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN ORD – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN ORD with EPIC code (LON:SLA) now have 16 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £5.18 and £2.6 with a mean TP of £3.80. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day MA is £2.73 while the 200 day moving average is £2.91. The market cap for the company is £6b. Company Website: http://www.standardlifeaberdeen.com

Standard Life Aberdeen provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.