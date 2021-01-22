Twitter
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC ORD USD0 – Consensus Indicates Potential -98.1% Downside

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC ORD USD0 with ticker code (STAN.L) have now 19 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £11.81 and £4.4 with the average target price sitting at £8.78. Now with the previous closing price of £471.50 this indicates there is a potential downside of -98.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £480.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to £419.43. The market capitalisation for the company is £14,550m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sc.com

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

