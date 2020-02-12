Standard Chartered PLC 6.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Standard Chartered PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STAN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -6.7% from the opening price of 643.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 70.8 points and decreased 61.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 742.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 573.8 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 696.02 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 688.94. There are currently 3,196,211,847 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,100,348. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £20,595,929,874 GBP.