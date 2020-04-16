Standard Chartered PLC 5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Standard Chartered PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:STAN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 425 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.0% from today’s opening price of 404.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 51.9 points and decreased 297 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 742.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 391.7 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 529.67 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 647.37. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,618,783. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £12,515,035,061 GBP.

