Standard Chartered PLC 4.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Standard Chartered PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STAN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 480 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.6% from the opening price of 459 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 176.2 points and decreased 265 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 742.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 400.8 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 629.22 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 674.66. There are currently 3,177,373,508 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,861,114. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £14,507,376,065 GBP.

