Standard Chartered PLC 29.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Standard Chartered PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STAN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 590 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.6% from today’s opening price of 455.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 129.1 points and decreased 266.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 742.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 400.8 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 595.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 666.49. There are currently 3,163,654,934 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,450,066. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £15,090,221,099 GBP.

