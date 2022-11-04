Standard Chartered PLC 27.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered PLC with ticker (LON:STAN) now has a potential upside of 27.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Standard Chartered PLC share price of 545 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.3%. Trading has ranged between 406 (52 week low) and 641 (52 week high) with an average of 8,167,332 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £16,198,501,950.











