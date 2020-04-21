Standard Chartered PLC 16.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Standard Chartered PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STAN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 460 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.4% from the opening price of 395.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 25.9 points and decreased 298.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 742.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 387.6 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 515.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 642.52. There are currently 3,160,158,096 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,285,361. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £12,255,978,440 GBP.

