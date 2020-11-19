Standard Chartered PLC 14.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered PLC using EPIC/TICKER code LON:STAN has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.3% from the opening price of 437.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 56.7 points and increased 36.9 points respectively.

Standard Chartered PLC LON:STAN has a 50 day moving average of 384.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 431.96 The 52 week high for the stock is 739.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 334.25 GBX. There are currently 3,156,182,262 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,745,358. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £13,946,153,879 GBP.