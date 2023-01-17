Standard Chartered PLC 12.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Standard Chartered PLC with ticker (LON:STAN) now has a potential upside of 12.4% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Standard Chartered PLC share price of 701 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 12.4%. Trading has ranged between 431 (52 week low) and 797 (52 week high) with an average of 5,414,038 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £20,306,886,120.











