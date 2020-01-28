Standard Chartered PLC 0.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Investec

Standard Chartered PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STAN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Investec. Standard Chartered PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Investec have set their target price at 660 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.4% from the opening price of 662.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 55 points and decreased 42.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 742.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 573.8 GBX.

Standard Chartered PLC has a 50 day moving average of 707.48 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 691.24. There are currently 3,196,211,847 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,342,138. Market capitalisation for LON:STAN is £21,157,844,233 GBP.