Stagecoach Group plc 53.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Stagecoach Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Stagecoach Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 60 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 53.8% from today’s opening price of 39 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.1 points and decreased 16 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 166.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 32.28 GBX.

Stagecoach Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 44.61 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 79.57. There are currently 550,778,551 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,837,937. Market capitalisation for LON:SGC is £203,898,203 GBP.

