Stagecoach Group plc 31.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Bank of America

Stagecoach Group plc with EPIC/TICKER LON:SGC has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Bank of America. Stagecoach Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bank of America have set a target price of 80 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.6% from the opening price of 60.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 22.76 points and increased 17 points respectively.

Stagecoach Group plc LON:SGC has a 50 day moving average of 46.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 63.76 The 52 week high for the stock is 166.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 32.28 GBX. There are currently 550,878,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,303,130. Market capitalisation for LON:SGC is £328,874,588 GBP.