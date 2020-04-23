Stagecoach Group plc 21.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Stagecoach Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Stagecoach Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.7% from the opening price of 73.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.65 points and decreased 75.45 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 166.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 51.7 GBX.

Stagecoach Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 101.43 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 131.37. There are currently 2,285,471,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,702,401. Market capitalisation for LON:SGC is £400,261,042 GBP.

