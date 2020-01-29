Stagecoach Group plc 10.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Stagecoach Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SGC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Stagecoach Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 125 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.3% from the opening price of 139.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.9 points and increased 1.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 174.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 113.6 GBX.

Stagecoach Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 150.85 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 138.25. There are currently 550,187,011 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,011,822. Market capitalisation for LON:SGC is £733,949,291 GBP.