Staffline Group Plc 5.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Staffline Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:STAF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Staffline Group Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 75 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -5.1% from today’s opening price of 79 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 30.8 points and decreased 40.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1280 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 63.77 GBX.

Staffline Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 107.14 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 300.12. There are currently 68,930,486 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 104,170. Market capitalisation for LON:STAF is £55,006,529 GBP.