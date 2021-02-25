Staffing 360 Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 289.9% Upside

Staffing 360 Solutions with ticker code (STAF) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 289.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.97 while the 200 day moving average is 0.9. The market cap for the company is $16m. Find out more information at: http://www.staffing360solutions.com

Staffing 360 Solutions, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â US, Professional Â US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.