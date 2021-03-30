Twitter
Staffing 360 Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 260.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Staffing 360 Solutions with ticker code (STAF) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 260.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $9m. Find out more information at: http://www.staffing360solutions.com

Staffing 360 Solutions, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â US, Professional Â US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

