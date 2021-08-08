Staffing 360 Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 260.6% Upside

Staffing 360 Solutions found using ticker (STAF) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 260.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.06 and the 200 day MA is 0.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $9m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.staffing360solutions.com

Staffing 360 Solutions, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â US, Professional Â US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.