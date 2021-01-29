ST. JAMES’S PLACE PLC ORD 15P – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

ST. JAMES’S PLACE PLC ORD 15P with EPIC code (LON:STJ) now have 17 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £16.57 and £10.5 so the average target price would be £13.21. Now with the previous closing price of £12.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £11.21 and the 200 day MA is £10.16. The market cap for the company is £6b. Find out more information at: http://www.sjp.co.uk

St. James’s Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James’s Place Capital plc. St. James’s Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.