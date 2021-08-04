ST. JAMES’S PLACE ORD 15P – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.1% Downside

ST. JAMES’S PLACE ORD 15P found using the EPIC (LON:STJ) now have 17 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £16.57 and £10.5 so the average target price would be £13.21. With the shares previous close at £15.94 this indicates there is a potential downside of -17.1%. The 50 day MA is £15.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to £13.46. The market cap for the company is £9b. Visit the company website at: http://www.sjp.co.uk

St. James’s Place is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James’s Place Capital . St. James’s Place was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.