St. Modwen Properties plc 7.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. St. Modwen Properties plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 540 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.4% from today’s opening price of 503 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0 points and increased 52 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 522.31 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 370 GBX.

St. Modwen Properties plc has a 50 day moving average of 486.83 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 445.37. There are currently 222,376,988 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 213,730. Market capitalisation for LON:SMP is £1,098,542,320 GBP.