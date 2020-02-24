St. Modwen Properties plc 14.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. St. Modwen Properties plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 590 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.1% from the opening price of 517 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25 points and increased 65.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 539 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 370 GBX.

St. Modwen Properties plc has a 50 day moving average of 506.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 454.86. There are currently 222,376,988 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 209,671. Market capitalisation for LON:SMP is £1,111,884,940 GBP.

