St. James’s Place plc 9.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.6% from today’s opening price of 1040 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 112.5 points and decreased 37 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1206 GBX while the 52 week low is 897.8 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,170.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,072.85. There are currently 535,007,028 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,749,727. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £5,309,409,876 GBP.

