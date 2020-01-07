St. James’s Place plc 9.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

St. James’s Place plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1260 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.1% from today’s opening price of 1155 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 62 points and increased 233.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1205 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 897.8 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,118.77 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,063.51. There are currently 534,800,626 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,808,675. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £6,166,251,217 GBP.