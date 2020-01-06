St. James’s Place plc 7.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1220 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.1% from the opening price of 1139 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46 points and increased 201 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1205 GBX while the 52 week low is 897.8 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,116.28 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,062.97. There are currently 534,415,231 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,855,897. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £6,103,781,940 GBP.