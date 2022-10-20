Twitter Linkedin Facebook

St James’s Place PLC 6.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

St James’s Place PLC with ticker (LON:STJ) now has a potential upside of 6.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,040 GBX for the company, which when compared to the St James’s Place PLC share price of 975 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.3%. Trading has ranged between 905 (52 week low) and 1,743 (52 week high) with an average of 1,751,737 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,344,982,189.

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in wealth management business. The Company operates investment vehicles, such as unit trusts. It invests in these directly, but also indirectly through products offered by its subsidiaries. The Company’s business is a vertically integrated business providing support to its clients through the provision of financial advice and assistance through its partner network, and financial solutions, including wealth management products, such as insurance bonds, pensions, unit trust and investment savings accounts (ISA) investments, and a discretionary fund management (DFM) service. Its products and services include investment; retirement planning; inheritance tax planning; social care planning; private clients; intergenerational wealth management, which is about how families use their collective wealth to support each other during their lifetimes; banking and mortgages; and advice for businesses, among others.



