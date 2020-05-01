St. James’s Place plc 4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

St. James’s Place plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:STJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 870 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.0% from the opening price of 836.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 101 points and decreased 295.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1206 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 614 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 865.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,015.29. There are currently 536,296,335 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,146,741. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £4,268,918,826 GBP.

