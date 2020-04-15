St. James’s Place plc 33.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

St. James’s Place plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:STJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1098 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 33.1% from the opening price of 825.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 74.6 points and decreased 286.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1206 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 614 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 959.17 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,034.14. There are currently 536,296,335 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,751,672. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £4,363,306,850 GBP.

