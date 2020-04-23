St. James’s Place plc 19.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:STJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 930 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.3% from today’s opening price of 779.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 55.6 points and decreased 350.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1206 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 614 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 908.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,023.47. There are currently 721,523,297 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,549,033. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £4,098,376,657 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn