St. James’s Place plc 13.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

St. James’s Place plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:STJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. St. James’s Place plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 685 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.7% from the opening price of 794 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 83.2 points and decreased 372.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1206 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 614 GBX.

St. James’s Place plc has a 50 day moving average of 980.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,038.42. There are currently 536,296,335 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,783,420. Market capitalisation for LON:STJ is £4,249,612,289 GBP.

