St James’s Place PLC 12.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

St James’s Place PLC with ticker (LON:STJ) now has a potential upside of 12.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,365 GBX for the company, which when compared to the St James’s Place PLC share price of 1,201 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.0%. Trading has ranged between 905 (52 week low) and 1,743 (52 week high) with an average of 1,811,489 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,481,593,504.

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in wealth management business. The Company operates investment vehicles, such as unit trusts. It invests in these directly, but also indirectly through products offered by its subsidiaries. The Company’s business is a vertically integrated business providing support to its clients through the provision of financial advice and assistance through its partner network, and financial solutions, including wealth management products, such as insurance bonds, pensions, unit trust and investment savings accounts (ISA) investments, and a discretionary fund management (DFM) service. Its products and services include investment; retirement planning; inheritance tax planning; social care planning; private clients; intergenerational wealth management, which is about how families use their collective wealth to support each other during their lifetimes; banking and mortgages; and advice for businesses, among others.



