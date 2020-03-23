SSP Group PLC 90.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

SSP Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSPG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 90.9% from the opening price of 209.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 406.5 points and decreased 439.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 136.8 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 582.05 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 650.95. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,154,697. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £939,448,828 GBP.

