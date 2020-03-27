SSP Group PLC 78.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

SSP Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSPG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 530 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 78.8% from today’s opening price of 296.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 271.5 points and decreased 358.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 136.8 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 548.22 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 643.06. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,678,630. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £1,339,832,972 GBP.

