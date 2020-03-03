SSP Group PLC 34% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

SSP Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 650 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 34.0% from the opening price of 485 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 165 points and decreased 161 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 470.5 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 660.88 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 671.80. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,427,456. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £2,178,626,568 GBP.

