SSP Group PLC 29.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

SSP Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 375 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.8% from today’s opening price of 289 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 308 points and decreased 362 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 136.8 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 555.99 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 644.80. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,538,675. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £1,268,255,918 GBP.

