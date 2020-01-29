SSP Group PLC 21.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

SSP Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 800 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 21.4% from the opening price of 659 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4 points and increased 36 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 602 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 669.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 678.15. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,061,579. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £2,916,764,934 GBP.