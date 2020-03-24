SSP Group PLC 20.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

SSP Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSPG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 260 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 20.4% from today’s opening price of 216 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 400 points and decreased 435 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 136.8 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 572.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 648.70. There are currently 418,816,275 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,241,560. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £959,579,874 GBP.

