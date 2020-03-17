SSP Group PLC 125.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

SSP Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSPG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. SSP Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 730 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 125.3% from the opening price of 324 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 345 points and decreased 340 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 731.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 251 GBX.

SSP Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 615.92 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 659.43. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,491,135. Market capitalisation for LON:SSPG is £1,127,338,594 GBP.

