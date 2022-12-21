SSP Group PLC 10.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

SSP Group PLC with ticker (LON:SSPG) now has a potential upside of 10.7% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SSP Group PLC share price of 223 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.7%. Trading has ranged between 181 (52 week low) and 308 (52 week high) with an average of 1,425,142 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,801,381,737.



SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations. The Company is engaged in operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. The Company operates through four segments: UK, Continental Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The UK segment includes operations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Continental Europe segment includes operations in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, and Southern Europe. North America segment includes operations in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The RoW segment includes operations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, India and Brazil. The Company’s brands include Haven, Upper Crust, Camden food co., Cabin, and Ritazza. The Company operates in approximately 36 countries. It has a portfolio of approximately 550 international, national and local brands.







