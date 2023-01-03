Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

SSE PLC 8.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

SSE PLC with ticker (LON:SSE) now has a potential upside of 8.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,835 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SSE PLC share price of 1,682 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 8.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,405 (52 week low) and 1,936 (52 week high) with an average of 2,216,251 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £18,393,888,440.

SSE PLC is an electricity network company engaged in generating renewable electricity. The Company is principally focused on clean electricity infrastructure. It develops, owns and operates low carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind, hydro power, electricity transmission and distribution grids, alongside providing energy products and services for businesses, and it has interests across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Poland. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, Distributed Energy and Energy Portfolio Management. It owns and operates an electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland and two electricity distribution networks in the north of Scotland and in central southern England. It is also engaged in the generation of electricity from renewable sources.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.