SSE PLC 6.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

SSE PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.7% from the opening price of 1286 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 259.5 points and decreased 154 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1703 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,517.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,325.10. There are currently 1,039,349,867 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,072,039. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £13,475,171,025 GBP.

