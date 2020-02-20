SSE PLC 6.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1790 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.3% from today’s opening price of 1683.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 201 points and increased 385 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1703 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,515.89 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,272.76. There are currently 1,030,355,683 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,858,454. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £17,232,698,798 GBP.

