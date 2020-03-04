SSE PLC 5.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1488 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.7% from today’s opening price of 1577.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 37.5 points and increased 274.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1703 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,551.13 GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 1,030,213,778 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,881,724. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £16,565,837,550 GBP.

