SSE PLC 5.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1550 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.3% from the opening price of 1636.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 192 points and increased 321.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1651.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,469.84 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,255.70. There are currently 1,030,355,683 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,761,955. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £16,892,681,422 GBP.