SSE PLC 37.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

SSE PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SSE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. SSE PLC are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1498 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.5% from the opening price of 1089.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 566 points and decreased 373 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1703 GBX while the 52 week low is 997.8 GBX.

SSE PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,532.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,319.83. There are currently 1,039,349,867 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,671,976. Market capitalisation for LON:SSE is £11,808,467,193 GBP.

